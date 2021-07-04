87°F
Shootings

Officer injured in shooting near Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2021 - 3:31 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning near Allegiant Stadium.

According to an email from Metro, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Al Davis Way. An officer was injured and transported to a local hospital.

A suspect is in custody according to Metro.

No other details were available.

Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

