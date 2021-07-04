Officer injured in shooting near Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left an officer injured Sunday morning near Allegiant Stadium.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

According to an email from Metro, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Al Davis Way. An officer was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The LVMPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of Al Davis Way. One officer has been transported to the hospital and the suspect is in custody. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 4, 2021

A suspect is in custody according to Metro.

No other details were available.

Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.