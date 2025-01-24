56°F
Shootings

Metro shares update on officer-involved shooting in Boulder City

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in Boulder City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2025 - 12:03 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2025 - 2:02 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in Boulder City.

The shooting was reported just after 9:40 a.m. on the 700 block of 6th Street. Metro later said it involved one of its officers.

On its Facebook page, the Boulder City Police Department said “the incident does not involve any of our Boulder City police officers, and there is no danger to the public.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

