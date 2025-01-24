Metro shares update on officer-involved shooting in Boulder City

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in Boulder City.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday in Boulder City.

The shooting was reported just after 9:40 a.m. on the 700 block of 6th Street. Metro later said it involved one of its officers.

On its Facebook page, the Boulder City Police Department said “the incident does not involve any of our Boulder City police officers, and there is no danger to the public.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

