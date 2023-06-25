Officer who shot suspected kidnapper ID’d, had prior fatal shooting

Officer Jonathan Collingwood shot and wounded a man near Charleston and Lamb boulevards, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating an OIS after a suspected kidnapper shot by police near East Charleston and South Lamb boulevards, on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police have identified the officer who shot and critically wounded a man in Las Vegas after the man was suspected of kidnapping a woman in Boulder City.

Officer Jonathan Collingwood was identified Sunday by the Metropolitan Police Department as the officer involved in the Friday shooting in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near South Lamb Boulevard.

Collingwood, 40, has been with Metro since 2006 and works in the Homeland Security and Special Operations Bureau, Metro said in a statement Sunday.

Metro spokesman Aden OCampoGomez said Friday the suspected kidnapper had pointed a gun at one of the people in the car before he was shot. The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center and was in critical condition. His identity hasn’t been released by police.

According to Boulder City police, a woman texted police around 12:21 a.m. to say that she had been kidnapped by a man. Upon seeing the man and the allegedly kidnapped woman driving past U.S. Highway 95 and Black Hills Drive, police chased the vehicle, according to a statement from Boulder City police.

Boulder City police called Metro, and officers found the vehicle around 2 a.m. near East Owens Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard in Las Vegas.

Metro Capt. Joshua Martinez said officers were able to “forcibly stop” the vehicle. That’s when the shooting happened.

Two other people in the SUV were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

According to Review-Journal archives, Collingwood also fatally shot an 18-year-old in August 2018 in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue following an hourlong standoff that stemmed from a domestic incident.

After firing shots at the scene before police arrived, Roosevelt Brown pointed a gun at officers during the standoff and was shot dead by Collingwood, police said at the time.

