Shootings

Officers’ accounts detail heroic acts at Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2018 - 9:19 pm
 

Officer Jenn Smith was off-duty at the Route 91 Harvest festival with another Metro officer, her brother and his girlfriend. The group was taking in Jason Aldean’s set when Smith heard what she thought was a malfunction with the sound system.

Concertgoers around her were confused, and a small group started running, but she stood still. She realized it was gunfire in the second volley.

“The sounds of the rounds just continually firing is something I’ll never forget. That’s when the chaos began,” Smith wrote in her officer’s report, one of 500 reports that the Metropolitan Police Department released Wednesday under court order.

The first-person accounts detail for the first time the heroic acts many Metro officers, like Smith, performed while responding to the Oct. 1 mass shooting that left 58 dead and hundreds more injured.

After the shooting began, Smith said she and the other officer prioritized getting her brother and his girlfriend to safety first. It was dark and Smith was struggling to see. Some people were screaming and running while others stood frozen.

“I remember yelling at these people that weren’t moving that this was gunfire and that they needed to move and move now because they were sitting ducks,” Smith wrote.

As she ran, Smith saw an older woman lying on the ground. The woman was the first victim she came across, and that’s when the reality hit her.

“People were running around her, almost trampling her,” Smith wrote. She struggled to help her up. “The fear in her voice made me realize that I needed to be level-headed and be a crutch for the people around me that were in shock and needed assistance getting to safety.”

Smith was separated from her group when she encountered a man with a head wound and another with an arm injury.

“I sprawled myself over both victims and did my best to hold pressure on their injuries until we met with an ambulance,” Smith wrote.

Later, she rode to University Medical Center’s trauma center in an ambulance. On the way, a man in the back was afraid he was going to die, so she tried to keep him calm.

The hospital was “pure chaos,” Smith wrote. There was blood, equipment and clothing everywhere.

“It seemed like every second a new person was coming in,” she wrote.

She moved from gurney to gurney, rendering aid. Soon, she had to change into clean scrubs — her tank top, shorts and body were bloody.

Smith continued to help victims until 3:30 a.m.

“At this point, I was physically and mentally exhausted,” she wrote.

‘Kill the lights’

Before the gunfire started, officer Meghan Kraut’s job at the festival was to be seen by concertgoers in case they needed police help.

Now, guns drawn, Kraut realized she and her partner needed darkness.

“Kill the lights so we can get closer,” she yelled to officer Andrew Krnjeu.

The officers unplugged lights and tipped over anything illuminating or silhouetting them so the shooter or shooters couldn’t see anyone on the festival grounds.

After learning that the shooting was coming from Mandalay Bay, Kraut and Krnjeu took cover behind a red bus with about 100 other people.

There, they blocked bystanders from venturing into potential danger, reminding them to stay low and stay calm. They waited together until 3 a.m., when they were certain the scene had been secured.

‘It was surreal’

Officer Garyn McAnally was off-duty and unarmed at the festival when the gunfire started.

As the crowds around him began to flee, McAnally stayed to help the wounded, his officer report shows.

He and another off-duty officer lifted a man with a leg wound into a wheelchair. Then, he emptied a wheeled garbage can and used it to move another man whose right foot had been shot so badly it was nearly severed from his leg.

Soon after, McAnally loaded another woman onto a makeshift stretcher, made from a metal barrier. He brought her into a bar at the venue for shelter.

“It was surreal,” he described. “There were people lying on the ground injured and bleeding.”

Despite the horrific scene, McAnally stayed to help until almost 6 a.m.

A desperate search

After using his own shirt and a belt to put pressure on someone’s gunshot wound, Detective Nicholas Gulli Jr. joined about 10 other concertgoers to push open a fence that blocked their freedom.

As everyone then escaped, Gulli stopped. He couldn’t see his girlfriend.

“I ran back into the event,” he wrote in his report.

Fifteen yards into the Route 91 concert grounds, Gulli’s girlfriend lay unconscious atop two other women who’d been knocked out. Blood covered her legs and lower abdomen.

Gulli and an off-duty firefighter carried her two blocks to an ambulance. She was treated and released from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center about 6 a.m.

Putting his truck to work

At the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer church at Reno Avenue and Giles Street, just northeast of the concert venue, four people lay on the ground, shot.

Sgt. Chris Kennedy couldn’t get medical attention to the church.

“We had no way of foreseeing the magnitude of the incident,” he wrote in his report. “Based on the initial radio traffic, I assumed that there were several people shot but could have never envisioned hundreds of injured.”

Kennedy decided to load the worst of the injured into his Chevrolet Silverado work truck.

In the days after the shooting, Kennedy found the people he drove to University Medical Center on Facebook.

“They expressed tremendous gratitude,” he said. “They are both going to recover physically.”

Off duty, but not for long

Officer Melodie DePierro valeted her car at Mandalay Bay on the final night of Route 91, then headed into the festival with her best friend and her best friend’s husband.

The officer, off-duty at the time, wouldn’t see her car again for another two days.

During the second volley of gunfire, she saw a woman fall to ground, shot in the head. Just after that, her male friend was shot.

DePierro got him and her best friend to safety before the group was separated. Later, at Sunrise hospital — where her male friend was treated — she helped other officers secure the hospital until about 1:30 a.m.

Her supervisor then told her she had to come into work at 6 a.m. to help relieve others.

After living through the mass shooting, “I reported to work as instructed.”

Assisting survivors

From behind the cover of a traffic light pole, Detective Jon Carpenter recognized the sound of the bullets that flew overhead.

As other officers pulled up to the scene and hopped out of their cars, he yelled at them to take cover.

Rounds littered their vehicles, one striking officer Brady Cook in the shoulder, who was then taken to a hospital.

Carpenter stayed behind, assisting other survivors — two of whom were too afraid to crawl out from under his patrol car, where they were hiding.

“I convinced them to move to the back seat of my vehicle where they stayed huddled for several hours,” Carpenter wrote.

A lost child

Officer Christopher Cunningham was also off-duty at the festival with another officer and a group of friends.

Like so many others, they thought the gunfire was fireworks at first.

“We covered and directed people in our group to the ground,” he wrote. “After the rounds stopped I helped direct people to the nearest exit.”

In the chaos, a friend of his found a child, alone. Cunningham got the child to safety, then posted a photo of him to social media, trying to find his family.

Later, Cunningham brought the child to Sunrise hospital, where the boy was reunited with his grandfather.

***

After the shooting ended, officer Beth Carroll arrived at UNLV, where she was tasked with getting witness statements from the many people who had escaped the concert venue and had been evacuated via buses to the Thomas and Mack Center.

“With more and more people coming in bus loads, approximately 1200-1400 people, I realized that there was a need for an Incident Commander to facilitate the needs of the evacuees, as well as the investigators,” Carroll wrote.

Without hesitation, Carroll stepped into that role. She gathered food, water and other supplies “so that the evacuees could be a little more comfortable.”

Some of them were still bloody. Many were in shock.

Carroll also arranged for several phone chargers to be passed out to survivors, so they could contact their worried and lost loved ones.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @Journo_Jamie_ on Twitter. Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

Staff writer Michael Scott Davidson contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Mojave Max at Springs Preserve
File footage of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve. (Springs Preserve)
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
Red carpet at MGM for Dan Reynolds Believer screening
Kats on the red carpet for the VIP screening of "Believer," the documentary by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds about how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash
One person is dead after an early Wednesday morning crash in the northwest valley. The single-vehicle crash was called in about 1:35 a.m. on Jones Boulevard just north of Deer Springs Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer. The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene.
Uber Health to Improve Patient Ride-Hailing Services
Uber Health to Improve Patient Ride-Hailing Services On Thursday, Uber launched its Uber Health platform for healthcare providers. Medical facilities, rehab centers, clinics and hospitals can book rides for patients from a centralized dashboard – no app required. According to Techcrunch, Uber Health general manager Chris Weber noted some 3.6 million Americans miss appointments due to lack access to reliable transportation. Uber’s endeavors into health care trace back to 2014, when Uber first offered on-demand flu shots in large markets across the U.S. Since then there have been similar efforts throughout the world, from diabetes and thyroid testing in India, to subsidized rides for breast cancer screening in the U.S., to many more. Last summer, over 100 healthcare organizations joined the platform during a private beta. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crime
1 dead in shooting at southwest Las Vegas home
A dispute between roommates led to the fatal shooting of one man in the backyard of their southwest Las Vegas Valley home on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Henderson Police Seek Armed Bank Robbery Suspect
This afternoon a male suspect entered the Bank of America, located at 2638 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, at about 12:40 p.m. As he entered the bank, he pulled a black mask down to conceal his face.The suspect is described as a late-forties to early-fifties white male adult, approximately 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds He was last seen wearing a dark colored beanie, a grayish blue plaid shirt, dark jeans and dark colored shoes. His head was shaved on the sides and the top of his hair was dark in color. Vehicle was described as possibly a gray 2012-2014 four door Ford Focus. The license plates were covered with black tape. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact the suspect but call police immediately. Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Sunset Park Homicide (update 2)
LVMPD gives update about suspect in homicide at Sunset Park (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide (update)
Update from LVMPD on Sunset Park homicide. Releasing suspect's name (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide
Police give details about Sunset Park homicide on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Blake Apgar)
Security guard thwarts mailbox vandals
A security guard at the Covington at Coronado Ranch apartment complex ended up in the hospital after thwarting a group of mailbox vandals on Monday morning. According to Las Vegas police, about 12:45 a.m. the guard saw a group of people trying to break into mailboxes at the central Las Vegas complex when he confronted them. The group jumped into a vehicle and while trying to flee, struck the guard. The guard was hospitalized with injures that were not life-threatening. The suspects fled and remain at-large.
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro investigates an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Robbery Surveillance Video
Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing two Las Vegas clothing stores in one week.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Paintball Attacks -- People injured in Las Vegas (LVMPD)
A recent series of drive-by paintball shootings in Las Vegas has resulted in the endangerment and injury of multiple people. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
USPS truck carjacked
Surveillance video of a USPS truck being carjacked on March 10. Search for suspects and pictures of suspects.
New York New York Robbery (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A white man suspected of robbing a Strip casino in blackface in January was charged Friday in federal court, records show. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police arrest man with guns and ammo
Las Vegas police arrested a man sitting in car who was found with guns and ammo in his trunk. The video was captured by Steven Gibson and posted to his Facebook page.
LVMPD Seeks Assistance Identifying Suspects In Lottery Ticket Scam
During the month of February, two victims have been identified by LVMPD Financial Crimes detectives as being victims of a lottery ticket scam. These victims were approached by a suspect who claimed to have a winning lottery ticket and needed legal assistance to cash it.
Metro Lt. Raymond Spencer discusses details of a murder-suicide in the east valley
Metro homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer discuses details of a murder-suicide in the east valley that left two men dead on March 6. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Lounge Shooting
Las Vegas police on Wednesday released surveillance video of man suspected of firing several shots into the Las Vegas Lounge late last week. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Detectives Seek To Identify Burglary Suspect
Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who has been responsible for approximately eight burglaries in the area of Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive since January 2018. During these incidents, the suspect makes entry through a rear window or a sliding patio backdoor. The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years of age, slender with an athletic build. A vehicle of interest in these incidents is described as a white Nissan Pathfinder with a red and white bumper sticker.
More in Shootings
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like