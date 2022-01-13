Officers injured in fatal police shootout identified, camera footage released

An officer is on the long road to recovery after he was struck during a shootout, police said Thursday.

Las Vegas police released body camera footage and identified the officers who were injured Monday while SWAT served a search warrant.

Officers Kerry Kubla, 50, and Brice Clements, 36, were shot Monday morning while SWAT attempted to arrest a homicide suspect believed to be in an apartment on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh said Thursday.

Kubla, who was first to enter the apartment, was joined by Clements, Officers Alex Gonzales, 39, and James Rothenburg, 39, and Sgt. Russell Backman, 46. When the group broke down an apartment door, body camera footage showed, a man laying on a couch opened fire.

The five officers fired 23 shots, but it was unclear how many struck the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified him as 19-year-old Isiah Williams of Las Vegas. He died from gunshot wounds of the left trunk and left lower and upper extremities.

“Williams was not the suspect in the homicide from November of 2021,” Walsh said. “That suspect was not non the apartment during the officer-involved shooting.”

Walsh also showed footage of Kubla’s vest and the bullet that struck his left torso, holster and rifle.

Police believe Williams fired 18 shots, which struck Kubla, Clements and a SWAT vehicle outside.

“The suspect not only had the opportunity to fire at the officers on the entry team but he also fired rounds at the officers that were on the outside.” Walsh said.

Both officers were taken to University Medical Center. Clements was released later Monday, but Walsh said Kubla suffered gunshot wounds to both arms and his leg.

“He’s got a very long road ahead of him,” Walsh said Thursday. “He’s still receiving treatment at the hospital for his injuries.”

