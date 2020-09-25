Officials urge remote viewing of 1 October sunrise ceremony

Officials are urging the public to watch the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony remotely this year, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is among the speakers scheduled to appear next week at the 1 October Sunrise Remembrance, a ceremony that officials are encouraging the public to watch remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event at 7 a.m. Thursday, co-hosted by Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department, will limit capacity to no more than 50 people at the outdoor county government center amphitheater, including ceremony participants and technical staff.

Available seating in the venue will be reserved for family members who lost loved ones in the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, the county said.

Once the amphitheater reaches capacity, those who arrive at the ceremony will be directed inside to remote viewing sites at the Pyramid Room and County Commission chambers — both located within the adjacent government center and each holding 50 seats.

The 50-person cap, outdoors and in both remote-viewing sites, is set up to comply with statewide public health regulations limiting crowd sizes during public and private events.

The county is thus recommending people watch the ceremony via television or social media. It will be carried live on Clark County Television and on county Facebook and Youtube channels.

Meanwhile, Sisolak will be joined by County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Albert Rivera — father of Jordyn Rivera, who was killed in the shooting — as speakers during the ceremony, according to the county.

The remembrance, occurring at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas, also will feature a minute of silence and music from singer Paige Poggione.

