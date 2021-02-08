Police ID man, 27, killed after screwdriver attack, officer shooting

The man fatally shot outside of a gun range last week had tried to steal a weapon from a customer before officers arrived, Las Vegas police said Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the 5900 block of Dean Martin Drive, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The man fatally shot outside of a south valley gun range last week had tried to steal a weapon from a customer before officers arrived, Las Vegas police said Monday.

Officers were first called at 11:59 a.m. to The Range 702, located at 5999 Dean Martin Drive, after an employee reported that the man, Marvon Payton Jr., had been caught rifling through a customer’s bag during a break for a class on concealed carry weapons permits, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said during a news briefing on the shooting.

Police presented surveillance footage Monday that showed Payton sitting at a table inside the classroom, hunched over a bag, and two men inside the classroom approaching him. Police said employees escorted Payton, 27, out of the business and waited on arriving officers.

At 12:27 p.m., someone from the business called police again, Zimmerman said, reporting that Payton had become “aggressive” and “had threatened the employees.”

Officers pulled into the range parking lot at 12:47 p.m. As they ordered the man to the front of their patrol vehicle, the man used a screwdriver to attack one of the officers, police have said.

Surveillance video presented Monday showed Payton swinging the screwdriver at both officers, striking one of them. As that officer stumbled to the ground, her partner, officer Andrew Nguyen, 34, and three citizens opened fire, fatally striking Payton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zimmerman said Nguyen fired nine rounds. It’s unclear how many rounds the citizens fired, but Zimmerman said Payton was shot 14 times.

The officer injured, who has not been named, was treated and released from University Medical Center the afternoon of the shooting.

None of the three civilians who opened fire have been named. It remains unclear if they will face any charges in connection with the shooting.

Nguyen is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

