Police identify officer involved in shooting near downtown Las Vegas
Police have identified Marcos Gomez, 33, as the officer involved in the Friday night shooting near the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, North.
The suspect, Jaime Mendoza, 54, allegedly shot at officers after a vehicle pursuit, and Gomez also fired his gun, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Gomez has been with the department since 2021 and is assigned to the tourist safety division of the Downtown Area Command, according to a press release.
The department said Gomez has been placed on administrative leave, pending a review of the shooting.
