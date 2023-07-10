Police investigate shooting death of 2-year-old in northeast Las Vegas
Preliminary reports are the 2-year-old somehow got ahold of a gun and shot themself on Sunday evening.
A 2-year-old died from an apparent self-inflicted shooting near Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at the Eagle Trace Apartments, East Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 6:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
