Shootings

Police investigate shooting death of 2-year-old in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 8:34 am
 
Las Vegas police were investigating the shooting death of a 2-year-old near Nellis Air Force Ba ...
Las Vegas police were investigating the shooting death of a 2-year-old near Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 2-year-old died from an apparent self-inflicted shooting near Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at the Eagle Trace Apartments, East Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 6:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

