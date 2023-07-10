Police investigate shooting death of 2-year-old in northeast Las Vegas

Preliminary reports are the 2-year-old somehow got ahold of a gun and shot themself on Sunday evening.

Las Vegas police were investigating the shooting death of a 2-year-old near Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 2-year-old died from an apparent self-inflicted shooting near Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at the Eagle Trace Apartments, East Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, around 6:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.