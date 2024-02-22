Police investigate shooting in central Las Vegas

A person has been shot Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

Police investigate a shooting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported just before 1:10 p.m. at North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One person has been transported to the hospital.

There will be several road closures in the area. Exits and entrance ramps for Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 onto Martin Luther King Boulevard will be shut down. Please avoid the area as it remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.