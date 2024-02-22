64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Police investigate shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2024 - 1:45 pm
 
Updated February 22, 2024 - 1:59 pm
Police investigate a shooting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the intersection of North Martin Luth ...
Police investigate a shooting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a shooting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the intersection of North Martin Luth ...
Police investigate a shooting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a shooting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the intersection of North Martin Luth ...
Police investigate a shooting Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person has been shot Thursday afternoon in central Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported just before 1:10 p.m. at North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One person has been transported to the hospital.

There will be several road closures in the area. Exits and entrance ramps for Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 onto Martin Luther King Boulevard will be shut down. Please avoid the area as it remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
KFC is bringing its most outrageous international item to US
KFC is bringing its most outrageous international item to US
Las Vegas balancing brothers heading to ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’
Las Vegas balancing brothers heading to ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’
Road closures to watch out for during Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon this weekend
Road closures to watch out for during Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon this weekend
Judge: Man who killed 3 in DUI was ‘continuously’ drinking after new charge
Judge: Man who killed 3 in DUI was ‘continuously’ drinking after new charge
Israel’s cease-fire negotiators to get more authority in hostage talks
Israel’s cease-fire negotiators to get more authority in hostage talks
Suspected Houthi rebel missile sets cargo ship ablaze
Suspected Houthi rebel missile sets cargo ship ablaze