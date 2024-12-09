Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Las Vegas Boulevard hotel

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a hotel after a barricade situation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police received a call just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the release. An individual at the hotel reportedly refused to comply with officers, which led to law enforcement declaring a barricade, the release states.

Police say SWAT and crisis negotiators were also on the scene.

No officers were reported injured at the time of the press release. No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.