Shootings

Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Las Vegas Boulevard hotel

FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2024 - 10:59 pm
 

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Las Vegas hotel after a barricade situation, according to multiple Metropolitan Police Department press releases.

Las Vegas police received a call just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the release. An individual at the hotel reportedly refused to comply with officers, which led to law enforcement declaring a barricade, the release states.

Police say SWAT and crisis negotiators were also on the scene.

No officers were reported injured at the time of the press release. No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

