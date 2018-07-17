Police looking for east Las Vegas apartment shooting suspect

No one was injured late Monday night after someone fired shots at a vehicle at an east valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas police investigated a late Monday July 16, 2018, shooting at an east valley apartment complex. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded just before midnight to the Hamptons Apartments, 3070 S. Nellis Blvd., near Desert Inn Road, after someone fired shots at a vehicle that was leaving the complex, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said no one was injured, but bullets struck the vehicle and a nearby apartment building. The shooter or shooters are still at large.

