52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Police release details on shooting by officers that left woman wounded

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2023 - 8:01 am
 
Updated March 6, 2023 - 9:06 am
A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on W ...
A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police released more information on Monday about two officers opening fire on a woman who ran from a crash.

Officers Jacob Barr, 29, and Justin Garcia, 26, shot a woman who ran from a suspected stolen vehicle Wednesday evening near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police first tried to stop the vehicle near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, but the driver, Kassandra Alvarez, 29, continued driving until she crashed into another car near Sunset and Stephanie.

Alvarez, along with Lorraine Alvarado, 31, and Mary Nolan, 39, were booked Thursday in connection with the shooting.

One of the women was shot by the two officers as she ran from the crash with a gun in her hand, police said. She was critically injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
2
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
3
CARTOONS: The one good reason to still wear a mask
CARTOONS: The one good reason to still wear a mask
4
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
5
Rock legend Valli started as a Lover in Vegas
Rock legend Valli started as a Lover in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Family of man shot in head by police officer sues Metro
Family of man shot in head by police officer sues Metro
Woman shot while holding infant, ex-husband arrested
Woman shot while holding infant, ex-husband arrested
3 women linked to robbery before police shooting
3 women linked to robbery before police shooting
Police release video linked to fatal shooting of teen
Police release video linked to fatal shooting of teen
Homicide reported in west Las Vegas
Homicide reported in west Las Vegas
Coroner identifies teen killed outside house party
Coroner identifies teen killed outside house party