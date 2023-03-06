Police release details on shooting by officers that left woman wounded

Officers Jacob Barr, 29, and Justin Garcia, 26, shot a woman who ran from a suspected stolen vehicle Wednesday evening.

Officers Jacob Barr, 29, and Justin Garcia, 26, shot a woman who ran from a suspected stolen vehicle Wednesday evening near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police first tried to stop the vehicle near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, but the driver, Kassandra Alvarez, 29, continued driving until she crashed into another car near Sunset and Stephanie.

Alvarez, along with Lorraine Alvarado, 31, and Mary Nolan, 39, were booked Thursday in connection with the shooting.

One of the women was shot by the two officers as she ran from the crash with a gun in her hand, police said. She was critically injured.

