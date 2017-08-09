Police say innocent student shot, killed in central Las Vegas

The victim had just gotten home and had checked his mail when he apparently got into a confrontation with four young men, Metropolitan Police Department said. He was then shot at least three times in his driveway.

A student in his mid-20s shot outside his central-valley house died Wednesday morning.

He had just gotten home and had checked his mail when he apparently got into a confrontation with four young men, Metropolitan Police Department said. He was then shot at least three times in his driveway about 12:10 a.m. on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads.

He died at a hospital, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said the man was “innocent” and “killed for no apparent reason.” McGrath likened his killing to that of 21-year-old Makayla Leilani Rhiner, who police said was stabbed to death by an ex-boyfriend last Thursday three miles west on West Russell Road.

Standing outside the scene Wednesday morning, McGrath said the man killed lived with his family at the Dewey address. They were inside at the time of the shooting.

The four young men, said to have worn hoodies and described as in their late teens or early 20s, were seen against a north-facing wall near the house prior to the shooting. Detectives targeted them as the possible suspects. McGrath asked anybody with information on them to contact Metro.

“With this kind of weather, you would stick out wearing a hooded sweatshirt when it’s 90-plus degrees,” he said.

McGrath said there were possibly two shooters; police found two kinds of shell casings at the scene.

It wasn’t clear whether the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery or home invasion. Police were working to determine what the group of four was doing in the area prior to the shooting.

“We don’t have a lot to go on at this point,” McGrath said.

