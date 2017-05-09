ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Possible shots fired during attempted robbery in Las Vegas

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2017 - 11:45 am
 
Updated May 9, 2017 - 11:50 am

Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted robbery at a credit union in which a security guard may have fired shots at the robber.

Police responded about 11 a.m. to America First Credit Union, 6090 S. Durango Drive, near Russell Road. The robber was gone when officers arrived, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

