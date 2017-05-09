Possible shots fired during attempted robbery in Las Vegas

May 9, 2017 - 11:45 am

Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted robbery at America First Credit Union, 6090 S. Durango Drive, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted robbery at a credit union in which a security guard may have fired shots at the robber.

Police responded about 11 a.m. to America First Credit Union, 6090 S. Durango Drive, near Russell Road. The robber was gone when officers arrived, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

