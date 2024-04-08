Prominent Las Vegas attorney among 3 killed in Summerlin shooting

Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince and two others, including the gunman, died Monday during a deposition at a law office in Summerlin.

Metro police stage outside a building after a shooting the Prince Law Group on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Monday, April 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Employees are evacuated from a business on Charleston Boulevard as police investigate a shooting on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Summerlin (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emergency crews respond to a shooting at a business on Charleston Boulevard on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Summerlin. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorneys, including Dennis Prince, left standing, representing Thrive dispensary, are seen during a pretrial conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dennis Prince, an attorney representing Thrive dispensary, delivers an opening statement during the marijuana dispensaries license trial at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 17, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People gather outside a building after a shooting at the Prince Law Group on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Monday, April 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Employees are evacuated from a business on Charleston Boulevard as police investigate a shooting on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Summerlin (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman talks on a phone after a shooting the Prince Law Group on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Monday, April 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People are directed away from a building after a shooting at the Prince Law Group on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Monday, April 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Emergency crews respond to a shooting at a business on Charleston Boulevard on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Summerlin. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police with a battering ram and crow bar run toward City National Bank Building in Summerlin after a shooting at the office building Monday, April 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A prominent Las Vegas attorney and two others were fatally shot Monday during a deposition at a law office in Summerlin.

Dennis Prince and a woman in the office were killed before the gunman took his own life, according to Prince’s former law partner Robert Eglet. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the shooting occurred at about 10 a.m.

McMahill said investigators have a theory about the relationship between the shooter and his victims but would not disclose it.

Eglet called Prince “one of the best trial lawyers in the state” and said he had known Prince for about 30 years.

“It’s a real loss to the community,” Eglet said. “It’s awful. It’s a loss to our profession. … This is every family’s nightmare, something like this happening. I’m still trying to put my arms around the fact that this actually happened.”

The shooting occurred inside the offices of Prince Law Group, a personal injury, insurance law and commercial law firm on the fifth floor of the City National Bank Building at 10801 W. Charleston Blvd., according to a source.

Las Vegas police responded to the scene, which is a short distance from the Red Rock Resort.

In an interview with Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, McMahill said other occupants in the office building sheltered in place following active shooter protocol.

He said officials were going through the building checking on hundreds of people who had taken shelter and evacuating them from the building.

An area for family reunifications has been established on the fifth floor of the Red Rock Resort.

UPDATE 11:56 pm: per @Sheriff_LVMPD the shooter is deceased. There is no active threat to public safety. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 8, 2024

People are advised to avoid the area because of a heavy police presence.

Police closed Charleston is closed in both directions from Red Rock Drive past Pavilion Center Drive during the initial phase of the response. As of 12:25 p.m., Charleston had reopened byt Pavilion Center Drive remained closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.