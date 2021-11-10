Random slaying suspect fired at 3 others inside store, police say

Jesus Javier Uribe, 22, is accused of firing approximately 20 rounds inside the Short Line Express Market, 7730 Jones Blvd., before stealing beer and wine and walking away.

Jesus Javier Uribe (Metropolitan Police Department)

After fatally wounding a man in a car in a random shooting, the gunman entered a convenience store and opened fire on three fleeing people, including the victim’s girlfriend, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report for the suspect.

Jesus Javier Uribe is accused of firing about 20 rounds at the Short Line Express Market, 7730 Jones Blvd, before stealing beer and wine and then walking away, according to the arrest report released Wednesday.

The shooting, reported about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, killed Curtis Abraham. The 36-year-old Las Vegas filmmaker died at University Medical Center.

After shooting Abraham, the shooter entered the store, assumed a shooting stance and shot at a man who was able to duck near a refrigerator before running outside, police said.

The shooter then fired at a female clerk and Abraham’s girlfriend, both of whom had run to the back of the store after they heard the shooting outside, police said. The women were uninjured, but had to hide in a freezer while the gunman reloaded his gun and stole the alcohol, according to the report.

Uribe is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention on 29 felony charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show. He is next due in court Nov. 15.

Hours after the slaying, Metro took the unusual step of releasing a photo of the suspect early in the investigation.

“We thought this was extremely important after learning some alarming details of this morning’s homicide,” Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

The tactic apparently worked, as Uribe’s father and an acquaintance quickly called police to report that they recognized him from the image taken from surveillance footage.

With a name and an address on hand, police watched Uribe’s home, near Eldorado Lane and Lindell Road in south Las Vegas, and moved to arrest him after obtaining a warrant.

Uribe, who had a shaved head, said he was not the man in the photo. Police, however, found guns in his house, as well as a tactical vest, gun belt and shoes that matched those the gas station shooter was seen wearing in the video, the report said. One of the guns looked like the one used in the shooting, police said.

“Detectives located hair clippings in a trash can consistent with Uribe’s hair color and length at the time of the shooting,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.