Shootings

Raw audio: Mandalay Bay security guard reports Las Vegas shooting

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2017 - 4:19 pm
 

MGM Resorts International on Friday released the audio recording of a security guard reporting the Las Vegas Strip shooting.

The call is one of the earliest reports of the shooting, which caused 58 deaths and 546 injuries. The recording has no indication of when Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos made the call.

“Hey, there are shots fired,” Campos tells a dispatcher in the 24-second audio recording. He then gives Paddock’s room number, 32-135.

Campos has been staying at an MGM property at the company’s expense following the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip.

He’s been publicly mum about his experience outside of one TV interview.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

