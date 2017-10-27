Raw audio: Mandalay Bay security guard reports Las Vegas shooting

MGM Resorts International on Friday released the audio recording of a security guard reporting the Las Vegas Strip shooting.

The FBI investigates the scene on the 32nd-floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Video frame grab shows people rushing out of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip after Stephen Paddock opened gunfire from a Mandalay Bay hotel room on Oct. 1, 2017. Raymond Page

Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard who first encountered mass shooter Stephen Paddock on Oct. 1 in the Las Vegas hotel. (International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America)

The call is one of the earliest reports of the shooting, which caused 58 deaths and 546 injuries. The recording has no indication of when Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos made the call.

“Hey, there are shots fired,” Campos tells a dispatcher in the 24-second audio recording. He then gives Paddock’s room number, 32-135.

Campos has been staying at an MGM property at the company’s expense following the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip.

He’s been publicly mum about his experience outside of one TV interview.

