Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman

A man who was shot at the Sahara Las Vegas on Sunday morning was beating a woman in a hotel hallway when her girlfriends intervened, according to his arrest report.

A view of the Sahara Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man who was shot at the Sahara Las Vegas on Sunday morning was beating a woman in a hotel hallway when her girlfriends intervened, according to his arrest report.

Police are still trying to sort out who pulled the trigger.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the hotel at 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police records now show that the man who was shot, Brandon Dangerfield, 33, of Las Vegas, was suspected of beating a woman when he was struck by a bullet.

An arrest report for Dangerfield states that his ex-girlfriend told police she was having a party in a hotel room with her friends on the 22nd floor. Dangerfield was not invited, the woman told police, but he eventually arrived at the room.

“(The ex-girlfriend) said Dangerfield told the women (in the room) that he would shoot all of them if (she) did not come out of the room,” the report states.

The ex-girlfriend said she was choked and punched in the face in the hallway. She said he also forced her face into the carpet, causing a carpet burn on her face.

Her friends then emerged from the room and intervened, and Dangerfield was shot.

“It is believed during the fight the women had with Dangerfield, one of them was able to obtain Dangerfield’s gun and shoot him,” police said. “However, at the time of the investigation contact (with the women’s friends) was unsuccessful.”

Police were not able to obtain video depicting the melee.

Dangerfield was in critical condition after the shooting. Doctors operated on him at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He is now in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of domestic battery by strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.