Elaine Wilson talks to reporter Anita Hassan about the survivors database on reviewjournal.com.

The database will be used to collect information from people who are looking for others who helped them on the night of Oct. 1.

Find the search page at www.reviewjournal.com/survivorsconnection/

The Review-Journal will not share contact information without consent.