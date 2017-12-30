RJ reporters on 3-month anniversary of Las Vegas shooting — VIDEO

Reporters discuss how survivors are coping with the shooting three months later.

Review-Journal Reporter Roundtable: Las Vegas Shooting Victim updates. Review-Journal reporters Elaine Wilson, Rachel Crosby and Briana Erickson go over the latest stories and provide three month updates on some of the victims.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters bring you the latest stories and updates on the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

This week, reporters Briana Erickson and Rachel Crosby talk about survivors of the shooting and the road to getting back to normal, three months later.

Reporters will gather to discuss the latest developments every Friday on reviewjournal.com.

For all of our reporting on the shooting, browse by topic on our Las Vegas Shooting page. Also see our tribute page, with a description of each of the shooting victims and links to stories about them.