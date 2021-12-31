Separate shootings at Las Vegas malls leave woman dead, 2 wounded

Police were investigating shootings at two Las Vegas Malls on Friday afternoon, including one on the Strip that left a 66-year-old woman dead.

Police arrive at the parking garage at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shoppers wait outside Meadows Mall in Las Vegas after a shooting on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. during an apparent robbery in the parking garage of the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta said at a news briefing.

A married couple was exiting their vehicle when a robber tried to steal something, possibly a purse, from the woman, Valenta said. During a struggle, the robber shot the woman. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

The husband was not injured in the shooting outside the mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Valenta said. Police were searching for the shooter, who is believed to be a man.

Investigators said they think the woman may have been a tourist, he said.

Valenta said there is no immediate threat to the public, but added that it is always a concern when an armed robber is not in custody.

Las Vegas police also responded to reports of another shooting a short time later at Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane.

According to Metro Lt. Joshua Younger, the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. at the Round 1, a bowling and entertainment center at the mall.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, Younger said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He said a suspect was not in custody.

“Officers cleared the mall and determined the violence was contained to the Round 1 business. Remaining businesses at the mall are open,” Younger said.

Witnesses said the shooting sparked panic among shoppers.

Siblings Angel and Yarely Cisneros said they were in Round 1 when the shots rang out.

“We were just chilling at the arcade, just playing, and all the sudden we hear gunshots,” Angel said. “Everyone just ran out.”

Yarely said people were panicked as they fled for the doors of the mall. Some took shelter in stores.

“I just tried to stay calm,” she said.

Sisters Ibeth and Lizabeth Gatica were in the Meadows Mall shopping with their kids when gunfire erupted.

“All the stores turned off their lights and closed their doors,” Ibeth said.

The sisters and left immediately with their kids. They described the episode as very frightening.

Fourteen-year-old Ceidy Gailedo had a similar experience, saying she was shopping in a store in the mall “when we heard gunshots, like 10 of them.”

The incidents occurred just hours before a New Year’s Eve celebration expected to bring hundreds of thousands to the Strip.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.