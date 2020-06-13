Shay Mikalonis, officer shot at protest, paralyzed from neck down
The LVMPD Dispatch account posted the tweet about 11:40 a.m. Saturday. The message also said Shay Mikalonis is unable to speak but is awake and “seems to recognize his family members.”
Mikalonis, 29, was shot June 1 during a protest on the Strip. The LVMPD Dispatch account posted the tweet about 11:40 a.m. Saturday “with permission from Officer Mikalonis’s family.” The message also announced that Mikalonis is unable to speak but is awake and “seems to recognize his family members.”
“Because of the life saving work and care he received, Shay has tentatively been accepted to one of the best spine rehabilitation centers in the county,” the message read.
The message also said Mikalonis “is on a ventilator and will remain so.” His family said in a previous statement that Mikalonis might be on a ventilator for the rest of his life.
Authorities have said that as of Thursday, Mikalonis has undergone two surgeries, one to remove a bullet from his neck and another to repair his shattered jaw.
The message posted Saturday also offered thanks for a fundraiser held Thursday morning in the Sahara West Urgent Care parking lot.
Mikalonis’ father, Guy, choked back tears as he expressed his gratitude during the Thursday fundraiser.
“This city — it is overwhelming,” Guy Mikalonis said. “It’s amazing.”
The 20-year-old shooting suspect, Edgar Samaniego, told police that he fired the shot that struck Mikalonis but said he was trying to scare protesters into leaving and did not know police were present, according to his arrest report. He faces attempted murder and other charges.
