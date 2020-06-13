Shay Mikalonis, officer shot at protest, paralyzed from neck down

The LVMPD Dispatch account posted the tweet about 11:40 a.m. Saturday. The message also said Shay Mikalonis is unable to speak but is awake and “seems to recognize his family members.”

People wait in line to buy T-shirts during a fundraiser for Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis at Sahara West Urgent Care in Las Vegas Thursday, June 11, 2020. Mikalonis was shot at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. "Shay Day" was organized by the Injured Officers Police Fund with proceeds going to the Mikalonis family. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shay Makalonis, left, poses with Golden Knights' player Nate Schmidt in this undated photo. (Courtesy Mikalonis family)

Frank Mikalonis, uncle of Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis, right, and Shay's stepfather Patrick Neville, left, talk to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at Sahara West Urgent Care in Las Vegas Thursday, June 11, 2020. The younger Mikalonis was shot at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. "Shay Day" was organized by the Injured Officers Police Fund with proceeds going to the Mikalonis family. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People line up to T-shirts during a fundraiser for Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis at Sahara West Urgent Care in Las Vegas Thursday, June 11, 2020. Mikalonis was shot at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1. "Shay Day" was organized by the Injured Officers Police Fund with proceeds going to the Mikalonis family. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting following a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, June 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis is paralyzed from the neck down, according to a tweet posted Saturday from a Metro account.

Mikalonis, 29, was shot June 1 during a protest on the Strip. The LVMPD Dispatch account posted the tweet about 11:40 a.m. Saturday “with permission from Officer Mikalonis’s family.” The message also announced that Mikalonis is unable to speak but is awake and “seems to recognize his family members.”

“Because of the life saving work and care he received, Shay has tentatively been accepted to one of the best spine rehabilitation centers in the county,” the message read.

Sharing with permission from Officer Mikalonis’s family. Since so many of our community is supporting Shay we wanted to provide an update as of June 12th, after the fundraiser held for him. He feels your prayers and positive thoughts. #PrayforShay pic.twitter.com/rpwaxMTCui — LVMPD Dispatch (@lvmpd_dispatch) June 13, 2020

The message also said Mikalonis “is on a ventilator and will remain so.” His family said in a previous statement that Mikalonis might be on a ventilator for the rest of his life.

Authorities have said that as of Thursday, Mikalonis has undergone two surgeries, one to remove a bullet from his neck and another to repair his shattered jaw.

The message posted Saturday also offered thanks for a fundraiser held Thursday morning in the Sahara West Urgent Care parking lot.

Mikalonis’ father, Guy, choked back tears as he expressed his gratitude during the Thursday fundraiser.

“This city — it is overwhelming,” Guy Mikalonis said. “It’s amazing.”

The 20-year-old shooting suspect, Edgar Samaniego, told police that he fired the shot that struck Mikalonis but said he was trying to scare protesters into leaving and did not know police were present, according to his arrest report. He faces attempted murder and other charges.

