Shooting involving police officer investigated in east Las Vegas Valley
A shooting involving a police officer is being investigated Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
The shooting occurred near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
East- and westbound Tropicana is closed to traffic between Mountain Vista and Nellis, according to a social post from RTC of Southern Nevada.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.