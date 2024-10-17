Shooting involving police officer investigated in east Las Vegas Valley

A shooting involving a police officer is being investigated Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting occurred near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

East- and westbound Tropicana is closed to traffic between Mountain Vista and Nellis, according to a social post from RTC of Southern Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.