44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Shooting involving police officer investigated in east Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
VIDEO: Police release more body camera footage from officer shooting
Jaime Mendoza, accused of shooting at police, appears before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Nad ...
Prosecutors want $1M bail for man accused of shooting at officers, kidnapping sex worker
Man who fled police shooting was hunted 24/7 until he surrendered, Metro says
Man shot and killed inside Las Vegas McDonald’s identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2024 - 3:29 am
 
Updated December 5, 2024 - 3:34 am

Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Cobb Lane, near East Owens and North Eastern avenues, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

No officers have been reported injured at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES