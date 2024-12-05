Shooting involving police officer investigated in east Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of Cobb Lane, near East Owens and North Eastern avenues, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

No officers have been reported injured at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

