87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Shooting shuts down US 95 in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2022 - 12:46 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2022 - 2:01 pm
Patrulla de la Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Patrulla de la Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At least one person was shot on US 95 in Henderson prompting authorities to shut down the highway, according to police.

Henderson police said the shooting was reported shortly before noon near Horizon Drive.

The highway was closed from Horizon to Boulder Highway, police said.

The alleged shooter had not been arrested and the scene remained “active” about 1 p.m., police said.

The Regional Transportation Commission told motorist to expect “major delays.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
Las Vegas housing market looks ‘unusual’ as sales fall, prices rise
2
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
Cosmopolitan execs leave company; former Mirage exec is new GM
3
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
Lake Mead then and now: What’s changed — PHOTOS
4
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
CARTOONS: You know things are desperate when
5
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
Trooper claims Starbucks spiked his coffee with meth
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a n ...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas governor’s shooting briefing
By Acacia Coronado and Sara Burnett The Associated Press

“Gov. Abbott, I have something to say,” the Democrat challenging Greg Abbott for governor said Wednesday. “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.

 
19 children killed in Texas school rampage
By Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills The Associated Press

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said.