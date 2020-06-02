Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition

A Las Vegas police officer was critically injured and a man was killed in separate shootings late Monday during a Black Lives Matter protest, authorities said.

A group of Las Vegas Metro officers wait outside University Medical Center after an officer was shot on South Las Vegas Boulevard near Circus Circus following a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A SWAT unit behind Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A SWAT unit behind Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy Las Vegas police presence can be seen outside Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Regional Transportation Center camera)

A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured as police attempted to take protesters into custody in front of the Circus Circus during a Black Lives Matter protest, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

“He is in extremely critical condition on life support,” Lombardo said of the officer during an early morning press briefing, adding “this is a sad night for our LVMPD family and a tragic night for our community.”

In a separate incident, officers shot and killed an armed man in front of the Foley federal building in the 300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday night.

“Our investigations into both these incidents will be ongoing through the morning and there are a lot of unanswered questions,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo said the officer was shot as a melee was erupting in front of Circus Circus.

“Last night as officers were attempting to disperse a large crowd of protesters in front of the Circus Circus, our officers were taking rocks and bottles from the crowd,” Lombardo said. “Officers were attempting to get some of the protesters in custody when a shot rang out, our officer went down.”

Lombardo said the officer was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

“The suspect has been identified in the last hour and was taken into custody by our SWAT officers and K-9 units,” Lombardo said during a 3:35 a.m. briefing.

Foley fatal encounter

In the second incident, the sheriff said Las Vegas police and federal officers were posted at the stairs to the federal building to protect the building from protesters.

“At approximately 11:22 p.m., officers encountered a subject who was armed with multiple firearms and appeared to be wearing body armor,” Lombardo said. “During the interaction the subject reached for a firearm and the officers engaged him The suspectwas struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Lombardo could not confirm that the man shot by police was involved in the protest but that the location of the shooting “would lead one to believe that he was.”

“He was obviously an open carry individual,” Lombardo said.

Metro’s Bolden Area Command tweeted shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday: “In this moment we ask for prayers for our law enforcement community. Let us join together in prayer for the peace of our city.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted that “the State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation.”

The shootings came after hours of peaceful protests that started at about 7 p.m. on the Strip and had moved downtown by 10. Most in the crowd of hundreds began dispersing after 11 p.m.

Lombardo said “what has occurred is utterly unacceptable. I hope the community sees it that way too.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.