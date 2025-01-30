‘Shot her’: Man shoots, threatens woman in east Las Vegas Valley home, police say

A man suspected of a violent break-in wrote “shot her” after police say he broke into a home, shot a woman and threatened her in her east Las Vegas Valley home.

A man suspected of a violent break-in wrote “shot her” on a piece of paper after police say he broke into a home, shot a woman and threatened her in her east Las Vegas Valley home.

Kevin Filliger, 30, is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary while in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and discharging a gun within a structure, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report and Las Vegas Justice Court records.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 5500 block of Wedge Court, within the boundaries of Stallion Mountain Golf Club, according to the report. The victim said a man walking a dog broke into her home, shot her, grabbed her around her throat and pushed her against the wall.

“The victim pleaded for her life and was able to get away from the suspect and barricade herself in a master bedroom,” the report said. “She later ran to her neighbor and called 911.”

Arriving officers later found Filliger walking away from the residence with a dog and took him into custody.

According to the report, detectives attempted to interview Filliger in a Metro patrol car; he was seen “licking the window” of the vehicle. An officer gave Filliger a piece of paper and pen “to see if Kevin would write something in order to communicate with detectives.” It was then he wrote “shot her” and did not attempt any other talks with officers.

Filliger, who has a court record in Las Vegas going back to 2013 and had been on probation, is scheduled for a status check on Monday.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.