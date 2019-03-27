MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Shootings

Sources identify inmate in Las Vegas officer-involved shooting

By Mike Shoro and Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2019 - 9:22 am
 
Updated March 27, 2019 - 1:53 pm

Las Vegas police shot a Clark County Detention Center prisoner who escaped after a medical appointment and led police on a chase in the central valley Wednesday morning.

The inmate stole a pickup truck, hit multiple cars at the intersection of Vegas Valley Drive and Maryland Parkway and took police on a chase that ended when he ran out of gas downtown, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter told news media at the scene.

Multiple courthouse sources have identified the man, whose sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday, as Gregory Ganci. Jail records list him as 52-year-old Christopher Ganci.

The shooting happened a little before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging, 2950 S. Maryland Parkway, between East Sahara Avenue and East Desert Inn Road, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

A Metro officer had escorted the prisoner to the medical facility for a “routine procedure,” Splinter said. His escape began as the pair were leaving in the parking lot. A pickup truck pulled up in the parking lot, and two men exited.

“At which point, the suspect took that opportunity to break free from the officer and jump into that vehicle and pull back and attempt to escape,” via Maryland Parkway, Splinter said. The officer fired at the truck three times, hitting the man once in the shoulder.

The inmate, still wearing chains, rammed the pickup into cars at Vegas Valley and Maryland, drove around them and led police on a chase toward downtown, Splinter said. The pickup ran out of gas, and police took him into custody near Main Street and Carson Avenue.

He was hospitalized at University Medical Center for his gunshot wound. No other significant injuries were reported.

The pickup “participates in mobile car wash detailing” and didn’t appear to have a connection to the man, Splinter said.

Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging released a statement, saying the Maryland Parkway facility is cooperating fully with Metro.

“Currently, our facility is on lock-down at Metro’s request, and all patients, staff and employees are accounted for and being attended to,” according to the statement from Steinberg Chief Operating Officer Jerry Hartman.

Patients with appointments Tuesday at that office are encouraged to call 702-732-6000 to ensure their appointment will occur, and the facility will contact all patients with missed appointments as soon as possible to reschedule, the statement said. “We apologize for this inconvenience. As always, safety is our first priority.”

At the scene Wednesday, at least three vehicles in the northbound lanes at the intersection appeared to be damaged. A marked detention van was parked near the crash.

Streets near the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas were temporarily closed Wednesday morning because of police activity, including portions of Main Street, East Bridger, Ogden and Carson avenues, according to court information officer Mary Ann Price.

Meanwhile, Metro officers were staged at the Golden Nugget, just northwest of the courthouse, and were seen surrounding a white pickup.

An officer at that scene said the pursuit related to the officer-involved shooting ended at the hotel-casino.

The police shooting marked the department’s seventh this year.

Metro will release the identity of the officer who shot the man after 48 hours and will provide additional details at a briefing.

Maryland Parkway is closed near Vegas Valley as Metro investigates. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff photographer Bizu Tesfaye contributed to this report.

