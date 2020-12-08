Spanish Hills home burglar shot, killed by Las Vegas police

A burglar was shot and killed by Las Vegas police early Tuesday at a home in one of the Las Vegas Valley’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

Las Vegas police Capt. Sasha Larkin provides details about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Spanish Hills subdivision on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police SUV at the entrance to the Spanish Hills subdivision where an officer-involved shooting occurred early Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The entrance to the Spanish Hills subdivision on West Tropicana Avenue. An officer-involved shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Spanish Heights Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan police Capt. Sasha Larkin said at 1:20 a.m. police were called to a home near West Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 215 for a reported burglary in progress. Police said the shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Spanish Heights Drive. Police were observed at the entryway to the gated Spanish Hills community, which features homes worth millions.

“As officers arrived on scene and approached the house they could see the suspect inside the house,” Larkin said. “Officers made entry into the house and immediately saw the suspect armed with a hammer attempting to attack the homeowner.”

Larkin said officers shot the male intruder. She confirmed the individual was not known to the homeowner.

“Officers immediately summoned for medical attention and when they arrived, unfortunately, they pronounced the suspect deceased,” Larkin said.

Police did not disclose how they believe the intruder gained access to the home in a gated community with private security. Larkin said two people were in the residence at the time. Both a security system alert and a call from the homeowner were received by police prior to the shooting.

The death represents the 18th officer-involved shooting in Metropolitan police jurisdiction.

