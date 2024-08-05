Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Las Vegas rental car office

Las Vegas police say a 37-year-old man was arrested in Arizona in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in the back alley of a rental car company.

Metro Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson gives a briefing on a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition in the parking lot of an Avis rental car office on West Sahara Avenue on August 3, 2024. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition in the parking lot of an Avis rental car office on West Sahara Avenue on August 3, 2024. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 37-year-old man was arrested in Arizona in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in the back alley of a rental car company.

Metro said Monday that detectives identified Frederick Lee Blanche Jr., 37, as a suspect in the shooting. Blanche was taken into custody on Sunday in Buckeye, Arizona.

According to police, the shooting left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

Lt. Jason Johansson of Metro’s homicide division reported Saturday that when officers responded to a call police received just after 12:30 p.m., they found an unresponsive woman on the ground of the shopping center back alley.

Officers began providing medical aid to the woman before realizing she was dead, Johansson said.

Inside the Avis Car Rental office, located at 4632 West Sahara Avenue, officers found another man with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel transported the man to University Medical Center, where he was listed as being in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said previously.

Police said Blanche is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas on multiple felony charges, including open murder.