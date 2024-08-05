105°F
Shootings

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Las Vegas rental car office

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a ma ...
Metro Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson gives a briefing on a shooting that left a woman dead ...
25-year-old arrested in shooting, stabbing at Summerlin casino
2 deadly shootings, 3 fatal crashes reported over weekend in Las Vegas
1 man killed, 2 others injured in North Las Vegas house party shooting
‘Everybody got underneath the tables’: 2 stabbed, 1 shot at Summerlin casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 11:18 am
 
Updated August 5, 2024 - 11:33 am

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 37-year-old man was arrested in Arizona in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in the back alley of a rental car company.

Metro said Monday that detectives identified Frederick Lee Blanche Jr., 37, as a suspect in the shooting. Blanche was taken into custody on Sunday in Buckeye, Arizona.

According to police, the shooting left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

Lt. Jason Johansson of Metro’s homicide division reported Saturday that when officers responded to a call police received just after 12:30 p.m., they found an unresponsive woman on the ground of the shopping center back alley.

Officers began providing medical aid to the woman before realizing she was dead, Johansson said.

Inside the Avis Car Rental office, located at 4632 West Sahara Avenue, officers found another man with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel transported the man to University Medical Center, where he was listed as being in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said previously.

Police said Blanche is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas on multiple felony charges, including open murder.

2nd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police look to ID suspect in road-rage shooting that injured teen
25-year-old arrested in shooting, stabbing at Summerlin casino
3rd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
2 men ID’d after killed in drive-by shooting in northeast Las Vegas
Woman dies after fire at Las Vegas mobile home