Shootings

Suspect in Las Vegas Strip shooting ID’d, remains in jail

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2017 - 4:27 am
 

Las Vegas police identified a suspect in a shooting on the Strip early Monday, documents show.

The suspect, 21-year-old Eliazar Torres-Cruz, was jailed Monday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as domestic battery and gun charges. He remained in Clark County Detention Center Tuesday morning, according to jail records. His bail was set at $20,000.

Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting stemmed from an argument in front of a Strip casino.

A group of men got in the argument about 4:30 a.m. at the bottom of the escalators leading to Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

The group was walking west in the crosswalk toward Bellagio when a man came up from behind and fired one shot.

Nobody was injured, Gordon said.

The shooter ran but was taken into custody in front of the fountains at Bellagio. Police found a handgun.

Officers temporarily closed various sections of Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon Avenue and Flamingo Road while they investigated.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
