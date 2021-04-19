72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shootings

Suspect in shooting after golfing dispute took own life, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2021 - 8:37 am
 
Updated April 19, 2021 - 9:55 am
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man suspected of shooting another man Sunday following an argument at a Henderson golf course later took his own life, police said Monday.

Henderson police said they were called to the area of Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way, near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There, they found a man, 52, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was expected to recover, police said Monday.

Police said the man was shot after an argument at a nearby golf course. Police did not identify the course where the argument unfolded, but the shooting scene is within the perimeter of the Legacy Golf Club.

The suspected gunman in the case was later found dead “with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Clarence Gawain Jackson, 51, of Henderson. A cause and manner of death for Jackson are pending. The coroner’s office said Jackson’s place of death was in the front yard of a residence and that he died at 9:10 p.m.

Police did not release the name of the shooting victim or the specifics of what the argument was about.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino
$603K slots jackpot hits at Red Rock Casino
2
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
3
Man shot, hospitalized after argument at Henderson golf course
Man shot, hospitalized after argument at Henderson golf course
4
Artist killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run was father of 5
Artist killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run was father of 5
5
10-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
10-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST