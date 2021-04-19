Suspect in shooting after golfing dispute took own life, police say

A man suspected of shooting another man Sunday following an argument at a Henderson golf course later took his own life, police said Monday.

Henderson police said they were called to the area of Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way, near Wigwam and Green Valley parkways, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. There, they found a man, 52, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was expected to recover, police said Monday.

Police said the man was shot after an argument at a nearby golf course. Police did not identify the course where the argument unfolded, but the shooting scene is within the perimeter of the Legacy Golf Club.

The suspected gunman in the case was later found dead “with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Clarence Gawain Jackson, 51, of Henderson. A cause and manner of death for Jackson are pending. The coroner’s office said Jackson’s place of death was in the front yard of a residence and that he died at 9:10 p.m.

Police did not release the name of the shooting victim or the specifics of what the argument was about.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

