Suspect in shooting of waiter at Chinatown restaurant denied bail

A man accused of shooting a waiter 11 times at a Chinatown restaurant was ordered held without bail early Tuesday by a justice of the peace.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure issued the no bail order for Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, citing the fact that he had other pending criminal cases against him when police say he carried out the Dec. 20 shooting of Chengyan Wang at the ShangHai Taste restaurant on Spring Mountain Road.

Gaston-Anderson did not appear in court because of medical reasons, a bailiff said. He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery and other charges.

