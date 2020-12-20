Suspect linked to shooting with police held on $500K bail

The shooting was the 19th incident that involved Metro officers firing their guns this year.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man suspected of exchanging gunfire with Las Vegas police officers Saturday morning is being held on $500,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center, police records show.

Donta Ford, 29, is facing six felony counts, including two each of attempted murder and discharging a gun at/into an occupied structure/vehicle/craft, court records show.

About 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue, near East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue, after multiple 911 calls about a shooting, police said.

Officers were conducting their investigation when an unknown person fired several shots at them, according to a video statement from Capt. Fred Haas. The officers returned fire and took cover, Haas said. The suspect ran from officers and appeared to have entered an apartment.

The suspect was taken into custody later Saturday, police said in a release just after 1:50 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting was the 19th incident that involved Metro officers firing their guns this year.

Ford is scheduled to be in court Tuesday at the Regional Justice Center.

