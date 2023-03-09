66°F
Shootings

Video shows moments before man is killed by North Las Vegas police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 2:47 pm
 
The North Las Vegas Police Department released body cam footage of Phillip Peinado reaching into his glove compartment during a traffic stop Friday, March 3, 2023, near Allen Lane and La Madre Way in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
The North Las Vegas Police Department released body cam footage of Phillip Peinado reaching into his glove compartment during a traffic stop Friday, March 3, 2023, near Allen Lane and La Madre Way in North Las Vegas. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police released video Thursday of a man reaching for a revolver before he was fatally shot by two officers.

Phillip Peinado, 58, of North Las Vegas, was pulled over Friday morning at Allen Lane and La Madre Way because he was driving a black 4-door sedan without headlights on, according to a video briefing released by the North Las Vegas Police Department on Thursday.

Officer Fernando Herrera approached Peinado, who was alone in the car, and asked about a bag of white powder and marks on Peinado’s arms, according to the body camera footage.

“I know you’re not dumb, it’s probably something I snorted,” Peinado told Herrera.

Herrera’s body camera video showed that he asked Peinado for his driver’s license before he reached into the glove compartment and pulled out a revolver. Herrera backed away while firing eight shots.

Officer Mike Azcunaga, who was holding a flashlight at the passenger side of the sedan, fired 10 shots.

Police said Peinado had a .38 revolver with six bullets inside, and he had prior charges of burglary and battery on a police officer in California.

The Clark County coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

No one else was injured in the shooting, and Herrera and Azcunaga were placed on routine leave while the shooting is investigated.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

