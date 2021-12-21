57°F
Waiter shot during burglary fights for life, police seek gunman

Police provide update on ShangHai Taste shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 12:38 pm
 
Updated December 21, 2021 - 2:00 pm
Joe Muscaglione, co-owner of Shanghai Taste, points to bullet holes left in the restaurant following a Sunday night shooting that critically injured an employee on Spring Mountain Road. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An image of the alleged shooter in a shooting that critically injured a ShangHai Taste employee on Sunday night. (ShangHai Taste)
Pedestrians walk past ShangHai Taste at 4255 Spring Mountain Road in China Town on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. A waiter at the restaurant was shot 11 times and underwent emergency surgery. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A waiter shot multiple times by a burglar at a Chinatown restaurant was fighting for his life Tuesday after undergoing a string of surgeries at University Medical Center.

Chengyan Wang, who is in his early 40s, was attacked by a masked gunman at the ShangHai Taste restaurant, 4266 W. Spring Mountain Road, on Sunday at 2:55 a.m. The gunman remained at large as of Tuesday.

Restaurant co-owner Joe Muscaglione said Tuesday that initial reports indicated Wang was shot 11 times, but he apparently was hit seven times. He remained in critical condition at UMC and was undergoing back surgery Tuesday morning, he said.

“He underwent several hours of neck surgery,” Muscaglione said. “One of the bullets went through his neck. That was a surgery. Four bullets to the abdomen. One to the shoulder, one through the hand and one through the neck. He’s in critical condition. The police officer told me ‘If I took these kind of shots I wouldn’t be alive today.’ It’s a miracle. He’s a hero.”

Surveillance images show a slender masked man outside the closed restaurant, which was undergoing its nightly extensive cleaning. It appears the gunman stormed into the establishment and unloaded the weapon on Wang, who came to Las Vegas six months ago to work and support his family in China. Muscaglione said the shooting was unprovoked and appears to be an after-hours burglary.

“He is our lead waiter, he has no family here, so he just works,” Muscaglione said. “He works more than anybody I’ve ever met. We have nothing that leads me to believe he has any enemies. It was just a random attack. I’m pretty sure this was a random thug.”

Two Las Vegas police cars were observed in front of the popular restaurant early Tuesday. Police, who described the investigation as “active and ongoing,” scheduled a briefing on the case Tuesday afternoon.

Jimmy Li, chef and co-owner of ShangHai Taste, said he’s known Wang for more than 10 years and described him as a wonderful person.

“A very nice guy,” Li said. “He works very hard and is very helpful to me. … He sends money to support his family in China (sending thousands recently) … for surgery for his mom.”

Li said the shooting is heartbreaking for all those close to Wang. Everyone wants to see an arrest and justice in the shooting. Muscaglione said proceeds at the restaurant will go to helping Wang recover.

“No respect for life,” Li said. “Seven shots? It meant he really wanted to kill him … and that you don’t really care about life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

