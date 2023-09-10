West Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead, police say

Police were investigated a homicide near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road Saturday night.

Police lights (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shooting in West Las Vegas Saturday night left one man dead, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about several gunshots heard near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road just after 9:45 p.m., according to Metro Lt. Aaron Lee.

Police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after police gave him medical aid, Lee said. However, police later said in a news release early Sunday morning that the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Lee said early details suggest the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public at large. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

