86°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

West Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2023 - 11:55 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2023 - 7:24 am
Police lights (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A shooting in West Las Vegas Saturday night left one man dead, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about several gunshots heard near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road just after 9:45 p.m., according to Metro Lt. Aaron Lee.

Police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after police gave him medical aid, Lee said. However, police later said in a news release early Sunday morning that the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Lee said early details suggest the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public at large. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Fans frustrated, confused as Ed Sheeran cancels Allegiant show
‘Unacceptable’: Fans frustrated, confused as Ed Sheeran cancels Allegiant show
2
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
3
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
4
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
5
Gangsters’ paradise: A guide to some of Las Vegas’ most iconic mob-related sites
Gangsters’ paradise: A guide to some of Las Vegas’ most iconic mob-related sites
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley
Police arrest woman tied to ‘suspicious’ death in central Las Vegas
Police arrest woman tied to ‘suspicious’ death in central Las Vegas
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings
Homeless woman shot, killed Saturday night, police say
Homeless woman shot, killed Saturday night, police say
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide