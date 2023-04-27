Woman dies in northwest Las Vegas shooting; police release few details

A woman shot Saturday in northwest Las Vegas has died, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday.

The woman, who was not identified, was shot just before 11 a.m. Saturday on the 8100 block of Leger Drive, near South Cimarron Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Luis Vidal.

Vidal refused to confirm whether the woman’s death was being investigated as a homicide, and said Thursday that the investigation remained open with no arrests.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center, Vidal said, though authorities would not say when she died.

An online fundraiser posted by the woman’s mother, Maria Gomes, identified her as Tabatha Tozzi. Gomes said in the post Tozzi was in a fight with her boyfriend before she was shot.

“She is my only daughter and the bond we shared was like no other,” Gomes said. “The most beautiful soul anyone will experience in this lifetime. I was so proud to be her mother and best friend.”

Gomes could not be reached for comment.

Police declined to provide information Thursday on whether a suspect had been identified.

