Wounded Las Vegas officer’s family thanks community for support

The family of wounded Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis issued a statement Friday morning thanking the community for support as a fundraising drive was announced.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting following a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, June 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“We are grateful for all the calls, texts and words of encouragement from our friends and the Las Vegas community as our son and brother, Shay, fights to survive his critical injuries,” the statement said. “We have heard (from) many people (who) have reached out to help.”

Mikalonis was shot and critically injured Monday night as officers attempted to take protesters into custody at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest on the Strip. He remained in critical condition Friday morning.

The family said he was injured “while working the job he loved.”

The Injured Police Officers Fund has set up multiple channels to donate to Mikalonis’ recovery. Donations can be made at Wells Fargo account No. 5906600647, at Nevada State Bank under account No. 5795937845 or online at www.ipof.vegas.

All money raised will go to Mikalonis and his family, according to the fundraising group.

