Man stabbed at Las Vegas grocery store; police arrest assailant nearby

Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a stranger in front of a Las Vegas grocery store Monday, then carrying out a residential robbery in a nearby neighborhood.

Jose Ramirez, 31, of Las Vegas, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Monday on charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery, battery to commit mayhem, robbery and burglary of a residence.

Police said in an arrest report for Ramirez that they were called to the Smith’s grocery store at 3602 E. Bonanza Road at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a man stabbed in the chest in front of the store. He was rushed to the hospital with a collapsed lung and internal bleeding, but he survived.

The victim later told police he’d rode his bike to the store and was walking inside when he turned and saw a man attempting to steal his bike. The victim returned to his bike and grabbed the back tire to prevent the thief from stealing it when the thief stabbed him in the chest.

Witnesses, police said, noticed the assailant had distinctive tattoos all over his head and chest.

A short time later, police said they were called to a nearby residence not too far from the intersection of Bonanza and Sandhill roads. Residents of the home told police a man with distinctive tattoos on his head and chest had broken into the home, told them he was high on drugs, and robbed them.

Police located Ramirez a short distance away from the home. He was observed with distinctive tattoos on his head and chest, including “horn tattoos on his forehead,” police said. Witnesses subsequently identified Ramirez as the person who carried out the stabbing at the store and the residential burglary, police said.

Ramirez was scheduled for a court appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday morning.

