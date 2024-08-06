Police: Red Rock stabbing unprovoked, suspect shot by security

A security officer shot Shayne Sussman one time around 1 a.m. on Saturday after Sussman attempted to stab another security office, nearly striking him in the head

A 25-year-old man accused of initiating violence at Red Rock Resort this weekend approached two casino employees from behind and stabbed them, before he was shot by security officers, according to an arrest report made public Tuesday.

Police said the early Saturday morning attack appeared unprovoked.

Responding to a report of an assault inside the casino, a security officer found Shayne Sussman, who faces charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, around 1 a.m. Saturday holding a bloody knife near T-Bones Chophouse, which was closed, the report stated.

Two casino employees had been stabbed, one who suffered wounds to his shoulder and bicep along with a laceration to his lip, and another who had been stabbed in his shoulder and back.

When an officer asked him to drop the knife before he ran away, Sussman appeared to be under the influence, the report says.

Sussman swung the knife at one of the security officers, nearly striking him in the head, as they pursued him through the casino. A second security officer shot Sussman before he was taken into custody.

