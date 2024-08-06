101°F
Police: Red Rock stabbing unprovoked, suspect shot by security

Police investigate an overnight shooting and stabbing at Red Rock Resort on Aug. 3, 2024.
Police investigate an overnight shooting and stabbing at Red Rock Resort on Aug. 3, 2024. (Andrew Rothbart)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2024 - 11:06 am
 

A 25-year-old man accused of initiating violence at Red Rock Resort this weekend approached two casino employees from behind and stabbed them, before he was shot by security officers, according to an arrest report made public Tuesday.

Police said the early Saturday morning attack appeared unprovoked.

Responding to a report of an assault inside the casino, a security officer found Shayne Sussman, who faces charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, around 1 a.m. Saturday holding a bloody knife near T-Bones Chophouse, which was closed, the report stated.

Two casino employees had been stabbed, one who suffered wounds to his shoulder and bicep along with a laceration to his lip, and another who had been stabbed in his shoulder and back.

When an officer asked him to drop the knife before he ran away, Sussman appeared to be under the influence, the report says.

Sussman swung the knife at one of the security officers, nearly striking him in the head, as they pursued him through the casino. A second security officer shot Sussman before he was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

Woman, 66, dies days after 2-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Valley
Victim in fatal shooting outside Las Vegas rental car office identified
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver, a former BYU standout
Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr lists Las Vegas home on market — PHOTOS
Who are the top defensive backs in Southern Nevada prep football?
Goldfield historians hope to keep town alive through tourism, preservation