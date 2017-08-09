Security guard stabbed in Palazzo casino on Las Vegas Strip

The security guard was stabbed in the chest Wednesday morning and hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical but stable condition, Las Vegas police said.

Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a security guard at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2017. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a security guard at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2017. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The casino at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip remains open as Metro police investigate the stabbing of a security guard Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2017. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro police are investigating an incident near Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2017. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a security guard at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2017. The suspect was caught near TI. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a security guard at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2017. The suspect was caught near TI. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro police are investigating the stabbing of a security guard at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, 2017. The suspect was caught near TI. (Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A security guard was stabbed at the Palazzo hotel-casino on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

A security guard was stabbed at the Palazzo hotel-casino on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

A security guard was stabbed at the Palazzo hotel-casino on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

A security guard was stabbed at the Palazzo hotel-casino on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

A man stabbed a security guard on the casino floor of a Strip hotel Wednesday morning before dashing out onto Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing inside the Palazzo, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just before 7 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The security guard approached a man with a knife who had been behaving erratically and was stabbed in the chest, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. The assailant then fled the hotel.

Police made an arrest shortly afterward near The Mirage, on the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard, Meltzer said.

The security guard was taken to University Medical Center in “critical but stable” condition, Meltzer said.

About a dozen slot machines in the area where the attack occurred, near the casino’s roulette tables, were taped off with crime-scene tape Wednesday morning, but the hotel and the remainder of the casino were open.

The casino has erected two large partitions in the area and three uniformed officers were standing guard around the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Review-Journal staff writers Wesley Juhl and Mike Shoro contributed to this report.