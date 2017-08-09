Security guard stabbed in Palazzo casino on Las Vegas Strip

A man stabbed a security guard on the casino floor of a Strip hotel Wednesday morning before dashing out onto Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas police said.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing inside the Palazzo, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just before 7 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The security guard approached a man with a knife who had been behaving erratically and was stabbed in the chest, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. The assailant then fled the hotel.
Police made an arrest shortly afterward near The Mirage, on the other side of Las Vegas Boulevard, Meltzer said.
The security guard was taken to University Medical Center in “critical but stable” condition, Meltzer said.
About a dozen slot machines in the area where the attack occurred, near the casino’s roulette tables, were taped off with crime-scene tape Wednesday morning, but the hotel and the remainder of the casino were open.
The casino has erected two large partitions in the area and three uniformed officers were standing guard around the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
