Stolen bust of Las Vegas gaming pioneer Kirk Kerkorian recovered

The owner of downtown’s Circa resort said on social media that a bust of businessman Kirk Kerkorian stolen from the property’s Legacy Club on Monday night has been recovered.

Kirk Kerkorian is shown at the Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in this May 5, 2007, file photo at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, file)

The owner of downtown’s Circa resort said on social media that a bust of businessman Kirk Kerkorian stolen from the property’s Legacy Club on Monday night has been recovered.

The sculpture of Kerkorian, an important figure in Las Vegas as developer of the International Hotel, the MGM Grand Hotel and the MGM Grand, was recovered Tuesday from a hotel room at the Four Queens, said Circa owner Derek Stevens.

Stevens posted the details of the theft Tuesday night on Twitter. He produced a live video showing the busts of gaming legends such as Steve Wynn, Frank Ferttita and Benny Binion located in the Circa’s Legacy Club. He then showed an empty portal where Kerkorian’s bust was before it was purportedly stolen.

“Look at this — Kirk Kerkorian,” Stevens said. “Who does this? Who does this? I can’t believe somebody came in and took a bust. This is crazy.”

Stevens went on to say that an investigation by Circa security, the Four Queens and others tracked the missing bust to a hotel room at the Four Queens where it was recovered. It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning if the theft was reported to Las Vegas police or if any arrests were made.

“Mr. Kerkorian is back in action. We are going to secure this down a little better going forward,” Stevens said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.