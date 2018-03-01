Student arrested after gun, ammo found at Las Vegas high school

The 17-year-old student at Palo Verde High School was arrested Thursday — and will likely be expelled — after an administrator found a gun and ammunition in a duffel bag he brought to school.

Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A 17-year-old male student at Palo Verde High School was arrested Thursday — and will likely be expelled — after an administrator found a handgun in his duffel bag.

The 9 mm gun and ammunition were found in the bag around 7:30 a.m., just before school started, after the student left it unattended and it was examined by an administrator at the Las Vegas high school, according to Clark County School District police.

“It was unattended and she made contact with the backpack to try to identify who it belonged to,” said Lt. Roberto Morales.

The gun was unloaded and the student had not made any threats. School police are still investigating why the student had a gun at school.

The student was taken into custody without incident and will be charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Nevada law mandates expulsion for students who bring firearms or other dangerous weapons onto campus.

In a message to parents, Principal Darren Sweikert reiterated that weapons are not permitted on campus and urged them to use this incident as a teaching moment.

“Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue,” it said.

The arrest came as district police reported that a flurry of reported threats against local schools in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was beginning to slow.

“It’s pretty much dying down but we’re still getting rumors,” school police Capt. Ken Young said.

On Thursday, district police investigated a “non-credible threat” at Brown Junior High School in Henderson that did not result in an arrest, Young said.

Two students in Clark County were arrested last week for making threats to school, and police investigated other threats as well. Some of those threats weren’t targeting Clark County schools, but had similar names, police said.

