Suspect sought in armed bank robberies in Las Vegas Valley

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a pair of banks just hours apart Tuesday afternoon in the Las Vegas Valley.

Henderson police were called about 12:40 p.m. to Bank of America, 2638 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, after receiving reports of a robbery. A man walked into the bank in a black mask and ordered everyone to the ground at gunpoint, police said. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Just before 4:15 p.m., Las Vegas police were called to another Bank of America, 4080 Spring Mountain Road. A man came into the bank wearing a black jacket and mask, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. Metro Lt. Isaac Auten said the man fired gunshots and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in either robbery, police said.

Auten and a Henderson police spokesman confirmed Tuesday night that the two robberies were related.

Henderson police described the robber as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s. During the earlier robbery, he was wearing a dark-colored beanie, a gray or blue plaid shirt, dark jeans and dark shoes. He has dark hair that is shaved on the sides of his head, police said. He was described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

He got away in a gray, later-model Ford Focus sedan with tinted windows.

The man is considered armed and dangerous, Henderson police said. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

