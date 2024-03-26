65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Truck driver accused of DUI in crash that killed 3 motorcyclists

Claude Rafiki (Nevada State Police)
Claude Rafiki (Nevada State Police)
More Stories
New trial date set for suspect in reporter’s slaying
Haroon Zakai (Clark County School District Police Department)
Scuffle erupts after recording device found at Las Vegas school, report says
Ex-Mets pitcher, new Henderson cop was ‘swerving’ all over road, report says
Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives for the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards at the M ...
Diddy’s properties searched in sex trafficking probe, sources say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 11:48 am
 

A semi-truck driver whose truck hit and killed three motorcyclists near Laughlin Saturday was impaired and drove the wrong way, the Nevada Highway Patrol alleged Tuesday.

Claude Rafiki, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including three counts each of DUI and reckless driving causing death or substantial bodily harm.

The 29-year-old remained jailed Tuesday, according to logs.

The crash occurred about 2:40 p.m. on state Route 163 near the Nevada state line with California and Arizona, officials said.

Rafiki’s Freightliner crossed the center median and went into wrong-way traffic, hitting two motorcycles carrying three riders, officials said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified two of the victims as Owen Hart, 22, and Jeremy Gebo, 44.

In a press release, Nevada State Police named the third person killed as Athena Faye Taylor, 21. All three victims were from Saint George, Utah.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas motorist arrested, accused of killing pedestrian then painting truck
Las Vegas motorist arrested, accused of killing pedestrian then painting truck
Teacher accused of abusing 3 young students with autism
Teacher accused of abusing 3 young students with autism
Wetlands Park reopens as police continue investigation
Wetlands Park reopens as police continue investigation
Henderson assistant principal arrested in Texas for alleged sex crimes
Henderson assistant principal arrested in Texas for alleged sex crimes
Man accused of stalking Gov. Lombardo arrested
Man accused of stalking Gov. Lombardo arrested
Police: Drunk driver’s racing caused crash that killed sister
Police: Drunk driver’s racing caused crash that killed sister