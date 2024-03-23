61°F
Local

2 of 3 victims identified in fatal crash near Nevada-California border

Three motorists are dead after a collision Saturday near the California-Nevada state line south of Cal-Nev-Ari and west of Laughlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2024 - 4:56 pm
 
Updated March 25, 2024 - 10:35 am
Three people died in a collision on state Route 163 near Laughlin on Saturday, March 23, 2024. ...
Three people died in a collision on state Route 163 near Laughlin on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Tom Kalafut)
The intersection of U.S. 95 and Nevada Route 163 in the southern reaches of Clark County on Sat ...
The intersection of U.S. 95 and Nevada Route 163 in the southern reaches of Clark County on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Three people were killed in a collision about 2:38 p.m. (RTC)

Three motorists are dead after a collision Saturday near the California-Nevada state line south of Cal-Nev-Ari and west of Laughlin.

The collision between a semi-truck and one or more motorcycles was reported at 2:38 p.m. at state Route 163 and mile marker 11 near U.S. Highway 95.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified two of the victims Monday as Owen Hart, 22, of Saint George, Utah, and Jeremy Gebo, 44.

All roads were closed for the investigation, but U.S. 95 was reopened around 5 p.m., according to Kim Yoko Smith, public information officer for the Nevada State Police.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

