Victims in wrong-way crash near Boulder City identified

Two victims killed after a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle Saturday near Boulder City have been identified as Arizona residents.

They were Virginia Whiting, 19, and Antonio Aguilera, 21, both from Arizona in the Phoenix-Glendale area, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

The crash was reported at 2:22 p.m. near Interstate 11.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said an unidentified motorist struck the victims head-on.

That person suffered minor injuries and was expected to be jailed on suspicion of DUI, officials said.

Two children in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to a hospital for “precautionary measures,” officials said.

Officials hadn’t identified the suspect or released additional details as of Monday.

