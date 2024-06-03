Victims in wrong-way crash near Boulder City identified
Two victims killed after a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle Saturday near Boulder City were identified as Arizona residents.
They were Virginia Whiting, 19, and Antonio Aguilera, 21, both from Arizona in the Phoenix-Glendale area, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.
The crash was reported at 2:22 p.m. near Interstate 11.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said an unidentified motorist struck the victims head-on.
That person suffered minor injuries and was expected to be jailed on suspicion of DUI, officials said.
Two children in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to a hospital for “precautionary measures,” officials said.
Officials hadn’t identified the suspect or released additional details as of Monday.
