Crime

Victims in wrong-way crash near Boulder City identified

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Hunter Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrives at federal court, Monday, June 3 ...
President says he has ‘boundless love’ for Hunter Biden as gun case begins
Man found dead on highway with apparent gunshot wound, Las Vegas police say
A story about the killings of John and Francis Dubeck in the March 20, 1974 edition of the Las ...
Mob hit mystery? 50-year-old Las Vegas double murder baffles police, FBI
Elvis Ruvalcaba (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man arrested in fatal stabbing near walking trail
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2024 - 12:28 pm
 

Two victims killed after a wrong-way driver struck their vehicle Saturday near Boulder City have been identified as Arizona residents.

They were Virginia Whiting, 19, and Antonio Aguilera, 21, both from Arizona in the Phoenix-Glendale area, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

The crash was reported at 2:22 p.m. near Interstate 11.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said an unidentified motorist struck the victims head-on.

That person suffered minor injuries and was expected to be jailed on suspicion of DUI, officials said.

Two children in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to a hospital for “precautionary measures,” officials said.

Officials hadn’t identified the suspect or released additional details as of Monday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

