Video captures burglary during real estate open house in Summerlin

Photo of suspect in a Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, burglary at a Summerlin area open house event. (Metro Facebook page)

Photo of suspect vehicle in a Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, burglary at a Summerlin area open house event. (Metro Facebook page)

Photo of suspect vehicle in a Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, burglary at a Summerlin area open house event. (Metro Facebook page)

Dr. Paul Wilkes, whose Summerlin home was recently burglarized, is interviewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal at his office on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas police are investigating a burglary in Summerlin that was carried out during a real estate open house event Sunday, with much of the crime captured on a video surveillance system.

The video has gone viral on social media and is generating national media attention.

“This thing has caught fire,” said Dr. Paul Wilkes, who owns the home where the burglary took place.

Police said it appears three men and three women were involved in the burglary near South Hualapai Way and West Sunset Road. A surveillance camera captured images of the suspects’ faces.

“One of the facial pictures is very good and we’re hoping someone can help us identify her!” police at the Summerlin Area Command wrote on their Facebook page.

The burglary happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wilkes said a Realtor was overseeing an open house at the property when six younger-looking people walked in. The group left, but four of them returned.

“They didn’t ask any questions about square footage, how many bedrooms, what’s the price?” Wilkes said, adding, “It was weird.”

One of the suspects attempted to distract the Realtor, who then heard a scuffling sound in an upstairs bedroom. The Realtor ran up to the bedroom and found one of the young men holding a bag full of expensive property belonging to the Wilkes family.

”The kid dropped the bag full of stuff, kept what he had in his hands, which turned out to be a Gucci and a Prada purse,” Wilkes said. “He ran around her, down the stairs and out the front door.”

Wilkes estimated the value of the stolen property at $4,000 to $5,000. He subsequently posted a video and still photos of the suspects on his Facebook page, asking for help in identifying them.

The Metropolitan Police Department put those images on its Facebook page Monday night and requested the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

“Multiple suspects entered the home and, while two distracted the Realtor, others stole property from the master bedroom,” Metro said.

Police released nine surveillance photos of the suspects, along with two photos of vehicles believed to be used in the crime.

Wilkes praised law enforcement, the community and the media for the help offered to his family.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has exceeded all of my expectations in processing this crime,” Wilkes said.

He also urged Las Vegas Valley residents not to view the matter with cynicism.

“I’ve lived in Las Vegas since 1971,” Wilkes said. “This is a great community full of hardworking, faithful, well-intentioned people. I don’t want the public to look at an event like this and become suspicious of everyone around them. … I would say look at this as the exception, not the rule.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals is asked to call Metro at 702-828-9455 or 702-828-9471. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.